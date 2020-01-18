CDDs finally starting to see FEMA reimbursement for 2017’s Hurricane Irma

Community Development Districts are finally starting to see Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement for 2017’s Hurricane Irma.

The FEMA reimbursement is for the cleanup efforts funded by residents through maintenance assessment fees. The cleanup included massive debris collection that frustrated residents because it took so long.

Community Development District 5 supervisors have learned that it should be seeing reimbursement in the amount of $85,000. Another $198,000 believed to be owed to CDD 5 is still being pursued, according to Assistant District Manager Kenny Blocker.

“This is very good news,” said CDD 5 Supervisor Walter Martin.

CDD 6 will be receiving about $89,000 in FEMA reimbursement, but is still looking for more than $100,000 in reimbursement for the cleanup.

CDD 8 will soon be collecting $63,500 from FEMA. Another $42,000 is being pursued.

CDD 9 also learned this past week it will be receiving partial reimbursement from FEMA.

The pursuit of funds from FEMA is a famously long and laborious process. District officials have noted that it finally received in December 2018 the last of FEMA money owed for the 2007 Groundhog Day tornado that struck The Villages.

The CDDs initially paid for cleanup with reserve funds.