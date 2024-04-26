Driver who failed to pay ticket arrested with fentanyl and meth

A driver who failed to pay a traffic ticket was apprehended with fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Derrick Stanley Januszyk, 47, of Summerfield, was driving a white Honda SUV on Thursday afternoon in the 1400 block of SE 145th Street in Summerfield when a deputy spotted Januszyk and was aware his license possibly had been suspended for failure to pay a ticket, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, the drugs were discovered along with multiple hypodermic needles. A female passenger was traveling with Januszyk, but he admitted the drugs belonged to him.

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and two felony drug counts. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

Last year, Januszyk was trespassing when he was caught with a syringe loaded with methamphetamine.

In 2020, Januszyk was arrested with drugs after a K-9 alerted on a minivan he was driving.

Januszyk also was arrested in October 2018 after handing a pair of new shoes to a woman who then fled from the Bealls store on Wedgewood Lane in The Villages and was caught on the run at the nearby Fresh Market.