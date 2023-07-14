90.1 F
The Villages
Friday, July 14, 2023
Summerfield trespasser arrested with syringe loaded with methamphetamine

By Staff Report
Derrick Stanley Januszyk

A Summerfield trespasser was arrested with a syringe loaded with methamphetamine.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy responded to a complaint Wednesday that 47-year-old Derrick Stanley Januszyk of Summerfield was at an address in the 14000 block of SE 63rd Avenue from which he has been previously banned.

The deputy asked Januszyk if he had any contraband and he pointed to his back pocket where a syringe containing a dark brown/red substance was found. The syringe contained methamphetamine mixed with Januszyk’s blood.

He was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $6,000.

