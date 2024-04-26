The Developer should build a wall to help residents

To the Editor:
The Developer should build a wall, like it has been done every where else in the Villages.
A wall will certainly improve the curb appeal and identify The Villages.
Gerry Van Blarcom
Village of De La Vista North
To the Editor:
The Developer should build a wall, like it has been done every where else in the Villages.
A wall will certainly improve the curb appeal and identify The Villages.
Gerry Van Blarcom
Village of De La Vista North
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.