The Developer should build a wall to help residents

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Developer should build a wall, like it has been done every where else in the Villages.
A wall will certainly improve the curb appeal and identify The Villages.

Gerry Van Blarcom
Village of De La Vista North

 

