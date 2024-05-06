88.6 F
The Villages
Monday, May 6, 2024
Speeding lady motorcyclist from West Virginia arrested in Wildwood

By Staff Report
A speeding lady motorcyclist from West Virginia was arrested in Wildwood.

Amanda Sue Thompson, 45, of Redhouse, W.Va., was riding a blue Can-Am motorcycle at 7:43 p.m. Thursday northbound on U.S. 301 near County Road 472 when she was traveling at 63 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer confirmed that Thompson had a valid West Virginia driver’s license, but did not have a motorcycle endorsement. She said she thought she was “grandfathered in.”

Thompson was arrested on a charge of operating a motorcycle without a license. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $50 bond.

