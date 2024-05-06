88.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 6, 2024
type here...

DUI suspect arrested in vehicle with shredded tire in The Villages

By Staff Report
Alice Seibert
Alice Seibert

A woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after she was was found in a vehicle with a shredded tire.

Alice Leigh Seibert, 52, was found in a black 2019 Jeep Cherokee with Alabama license plates in the early morning hours Saturday in the area of St. Charles Place and Pennecamp Drive in the Village of Pennecamp, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle’s hazard lights were flashing and the front driver’s side tire was “completely ripped away from the rim,” the report said.

Seibert was slurring her words and had bloodshot eyes. She claimed she had consumed three glasses of wine over a six-hour period. An empty 15ml bottle of Pinnacle Vodka was found in the center console of the vehicle. A criminal history check revealed Seibert had been convicted of DUI in 1996 and in 2003, both in Georgia.

Seibert refused to provide a breath sample. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Climate change has already changed Florida permanently and irreversibly

A Village of Santo Domingo resident warns that climate change has already changed Florida permanently and irreversibly. And it could get worse.

Can everyone please stop with all the complaining?

A Village of St. James resident is fed up with all of the complaining from fellow residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Vietnam veterans grateful for community support at pancake breakfast

The members of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 are grateful for the community support at the recent pancake breakfast.

Animal welfare activists will be at Gov. Noem’s event in The Villages

A Village of Bonita resident says she and a group of animal welfare activists will be protesting South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s appearance in The Villages.

Why is there such a negative view of little white crosses?

A Village of Alhambra resident is wondering why some Villagers have such a negative view of little white crosses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos