DUI suspect arrested in vehicle with shredded tire in The Villages

A woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after she was was found in a vehicle with a shredded tire.

Alice Leigh Seibert, 52, was found in a black 2019 Jeep Cherokee with Alabama license plates in the early morning hours Saturday in the area of St. Charles Place and Pennecamp Drive in the Village of Pennecamp, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle’s hazard lights were flashing and the front driver’s side tire was “completely ripped away from the rim,” the report said.

Seibert was slurring her words and had bloodshot eyes. She claimed she had consumed three glasses of wine over a six-hour period. An empty 15ml bottle of Pinnacle Vodka was found in the center console of the vehicle. A criminal history check revealed Seibert had been convicted of DUI in 1996 and in 2003, both in Georgia.

Seibert refused to provide a breath sample. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.