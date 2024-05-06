88.6 F
The Villages
Monday, May 6, 2024
Massachusetts man arrested after leaving scene of crash at The Sharon

By Staff Report
Peter Rosenquist
A Massachusetts man was arrested after leaving the scene of a crash at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center at Spanish Springs Town Square.

A woman contacted law enforcement Friday morning after her 2024 Subaru SUV was struck in the right rear passenger door by a gray Mercury Grand Marquis with Massachusetts license plates, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The man driving the Mercury Grand Marquis, later identified as 66-year-old Peter Rosenquist, admitted he did not have insurance on his vehicle. The Subaru had sustained about $2,000 in damage.

The owner of the Subaru attempted to obtain information from Rosenquist, but she suspected that Rosenquist had given her a bogus phone number. He backed up and began to drive away. Rosenquist’s vehicle hit the woman, who had been standing behind the Mercury Grand Marquis when he started to drive away.  She did not require medical attention.

Rosenquist, who was described as homeless and whose vehicle is frequently parked in the parking lot at The Sharon, was apprehended by police nearby at Paige Place.

He was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving with an expired license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

