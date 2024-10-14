Attorney general warns Floridians about post-hurricane dangers

Hurricane Milton left a wide path of destruction across Florida, and it is important that everyone who is now beginning the recovery process knows to be vigilant of scams and price gouging, as well as other disaster-related schemes. Our Scams at a Glance: After the Storm resource contains valuable information for Floridians to help them avoid falling victim.

Heavy winds from hurricanes such as Milton often result in littered roads and uprooted trees. If planning to request removal of fallen or nearby trees after a storm, follow these tips to avoid being scammed:

Watch out for anyone who approaches unsolicited about tree removal;

Get multiple written estimates and ask whether debris removal is included in the estimate;

Research a company thoroughly;

Check for proof of insurance and verify with the insurer that the policy is current; and

Never pay the full amount upfront, and do not make a final payment until completely satisfied with the work.

Following a disaster like Hurricane Milton, it is common to see charity scams pop up as scammers aim to take advantage of generous Floridians. Review these tips to avoid falling for one of these schemes:

Beware of fake charities with similar names to well-known organizations;

Avoid solicitors that use high-pressure tactics or are hesitant to provide additional information about the charitable organization;

Consider donating to an established disaster-relief charity; and

Ensure the charity is an accredited organization with the Better Business Bureau by searching the BBB Wise Giving Alliance website at Give.org and research the organization’s giving history at CharityNavigator.org

The Federal Emergency Management Agency offers disaster relief to eligible victims through various programs. Scammers may pose as FEMA officials to prey on vulnerable Floridians after a storm. When seeking aid, consider the following:

No state or federal disaster-relief agency will call asking for personal information;

State and federal workers carry identification and will not ask for or accept cash;

Know that applications for FEMA relief programs are free and can be accessed at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1(800) 621-FEMA; and

Beware of anyone who offers to fill out, assist with or expedite an application as they may be seeking access to personal information.

Following a natural disaster, qualified contractors are usually in high demand and become booked up for months. Scammers or unqualified out-of-state workers may flood in to take advantage of Floridians in need of legitimate service. If property is damaged from the storm, follow these tips when hiring a contractor:

Have an insurance company evaluate damage before arranging repairs to ensure that the work will be covered under a policy;

Get at least three written, itemized estimates on bids or repairs;

Watch out for unsolicited offers or contractors claiming to perform repairs at a discount with leftover supplies from another job;

Research a company and its reputation—look for references online, or ask a friend;

Check to see if a company is properly licensed, insured and if there are any consumer complaints filed against a licensed contractor at MyFloridaLicense.com

Make sure a contractor is bonded and verified with a bonding agency;

Read the entire contract, including the fine print, before signing to ensure it includes the required buyer’s right to cancel language. Understand penalties that may be imposed for cancellation;

Insist on releases of any liens that could be placed on the property from all subcontractors prior to making final payments. Homeowners may unknowingly have liens placed against their properties by suppliers or subcontractors who did not get paid by the contractor. If the contractor fails to pay the homeowner, the liens will remain on the title;

Never pay the full amount of a repair expense upfront, and research the company thoroughly before providing large deposits; and

Do not sign a certificate of completion or make final payment until satisfied with the work performed.

Water mains and personal wells can be affected during hurricanes. Dishonest companies and individuals may insist upon pricey tests to determine water safety. Avoid falling victim by following these tips:

Ask for proof of identification if someone claims to be a representative of a city, county or utility provider needing to inspect a water main or well;

Check for water safety alerts as provided by local media and utility providers;

Contact a local health or utility department if it is uncertain that water being used is safe. Seek advice from state or local health departments to determine what tests should be performed and to help find certified testers nearby; and

If in doubt, boil water vigorously for one to three minutes—or drink bottled water.

Anyone who suspects price gouging on storm-essential items can report it to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by using the No Scam app, visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM. Attorney General Moody’s No Scam app can be downloaded for free on Apple and Android devices through the app store by searching No Scam.

For more information on price gouging, click here.

Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period, in addition to other applicable penalties that may be imposed.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.