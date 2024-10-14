Etta Payne

Etta Mae Payne of the Villages, Florida passed away Monday October 7, 2024 at Cornerstone Hospice while surrounded by her Family.

Etta Payne, the daughter of Paul and Lorna (Stoltenberg) Neilan was born on July 2, 1946 in Burke, South Dakota. Etta graduated from Burke High School in 1964. And went on to graduate from Greenville University in Greenville Illinois with a BA in Sociology in 1975. Following a move to Watertown South Dakota in 1977 she began work as a court services officer for the Third Judicial Circuit, instituting one of the first juvenile diversion programs for that circuit. During her tenure there she completed a Master of Arts in Educational Counseling from South Dakota State University, and was later advanced to the position of Chief of the Third Judicial Circuit; the first female to hold this position in South Dakota.

Later, while living in North Manchester Indiana in 1988, Etta began an interest in education and counseling, and while working as a therapist for Parkview Mental Health completed coursework for a Psy.D. Additionally, she taught as an adjunct professor, teaching Sociology for Purdue University at Ft. Wayne In. Etta continued her interests in counseling and human development by administering and teaching in classrooms for students with special needs in Port St Lucie FL.

Etta and Steven Payne were united in marriage on August 2, 1974 in Greenville Illinois. Steve survives as does their son, Aaron Payne and wife, Jennifer with children: Teaosha Jeremiah and Alivya of Goshen Indiana.

Etta is one of ten children and is survived by Geary Neilan of Sioux Fall, SD. Coreen “Peggy” Schenefeld and husband Dennis of Dallas, SD. Sandra Kay Whiteman and husband Don of Powell, WY.

Etta was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: H. D. Neilan, Lorna Del Neilan, Michael Neilan, Pauline Arends, Ann Lindwurm, and Nathan Neilan.