Hundreds of Democrats drop off ballots in show of unity in The Villages

Hundreds of Democrats rallied at the Eisenhower Recreation Center on Monday morning, then proceeded by golf cart to cast their votes for the Democratic ticket.

Urging them on was Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell who told the crowd that she would fight to preserve Social Security and the right to vote. She charged that incumbent U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has done nothing for the people of Florida and she reminded them that Scott voted against funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. She went on to say that everyone should remember Floridians are all part of one community and should all work together to build a better future.

Villager Maxine Lubow of the Village of Sanibel wore a Statue of Liberty costume. She said that Liberty was a strong woman – just like her. She emphasized that she and all other women are “not going back.”

Mucarsel-Powell led the golf cart parade to the office of the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages. The long line of golf carts stretched from the parking lot of the Eisenhower Recreation Center all the way to the Sumter County government building.

As the carts entered the county building parking lot, they were directed around to the rear of the building, where Supervisor of Elections Bill Keen and several members of his staff collected ballots.

The enthusiasm of the crowd watching the process and those in the carts was electrifying.

One parade participant dressed up as Donald Trump, complete with an orange jump. He was heard to chant “lock me up,” as he rode in the mile-long golf cart parade.