Lucille A. Morrow

Monday, October 14, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Lucille Alice Morrow, age 90, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on October 9, 2024 at Prestige Manor. She was born on October 29, 1933 in Lincoln Park, New Jersey to the late Kenneth and Marie (Mabey) Volkman. The family moved to Florida in 1972.

Lucille worked in retail most of her life. Her favorite job was working at Silver Springs State Park. She loved taking advantage of the free admission and took her grandchildren often. Lucille made many memories, as she’d pose the kids in all the old cars from Don Garlit Car Museum.

Lucille was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Belleview. She enjoyed crocheting and spent hours thrift shopping.

She was loved by all who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Marie Volkman and her beloved husband of 65 ½ years, Harry L. Morrow.

Lucille is survived by her children, Susan (Dave) Howell, James Morrow, Shereen (Neil) Fort and Thomas Morrow; nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 19 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 S. Pine Avenue, Ocala, FL 34480 with a Service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

