Steven J. Thompson

Steven J. Thompson, age 71 of The Villages, Fl passed away peacefully and painlessly on October 7, 2024 at his home.

Steven is survived by his beloved wife Joann and his 2 children: Lauren O’Toole and Shaun Thompson and his grandson Jack William O’Toole. Steven leaves behind his three siblings Jim and Mary Lou, Janet and Jim Striet and William and Patti Thompson.

Celebration of Life Services will be held on October 15, 2024 from 2 p.m. to 4 pm located at Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society; 3990 E SR 44, suite. 105. Wildwood Fl, 34785.