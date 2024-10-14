69 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 14, 2024
type here...

Steven J. Thompson

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Steven J. Thompson
Steven J. Thompson

Steven J. Thompson, age 71 of The Villages, Fl passed away peacefully and painlessly on October 7, 2024 at his home.

Steven is survived by his beloved wife Joann and his 2 children: Lauren O’Toole and Shaun Thompson and his grandson Jack William O’Toole. Steven leaves behind his three siblings Jim and Mary Lou, Janet and Jim Striet and William and Patti Thompson.

Celebration of Life Services will be held on October 15, 2024 from 2 p.m. to 4 pm located at Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society; 3990 E SR 44, suite. 105. Wildwood Fl, 34785.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

A Vision for America

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend reader offers “A Vision for America,” and emphasizes the need to vote on Nov. 5.

FEMA money shouldn’t go to illegal immigrants – or The Villages

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says FEMA money should not be handed out to illegal immigrants - or to The Villages.

Watching Fox News might do you some good

A Village of Gilchrist reader responds to a previous letter writer who was critical of Fox News.

Why the delay in reopening the Priority Pools?

A Villager who is a member of the Priority Pools wonders why they did not reopen when the rest of the pools in The Villages reopened. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Fox News is fair and balanced?

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, questions a fellow resident’s advice to tune into Fox News for “fair and balanced” coverage.

Photos