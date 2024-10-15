Barbara Helen Zemboy

Barbara H. Zemboy, 83, of Lakeland, Fl., passed away peacefully in her husband’s arms on October 9, 2024 in The Villages, Fl.

Barbara was born in Detroit, Mi. to Thomas and Leona Mathews on March 29, 1941. She went to school in Dearborn, Mi. She graduated from Lowry High School in 1959. She married John Zemboy on May 7, 1960 at St. Norbert Catholic Church. In her free time Barbara enjoyed reading, exercising, attending spring training Tiger games and traveling to Las Vegas to gamble.

Barbara was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was hardworking, organized and had a strong faith in god. After raising four children and babysitting most of her grandchildren her and John retired in 2000 to a new home in Lake, Mi. In 2015 they moved to Lakeland, Fl to enjoy the year-round sunshine.

Through her pancreatic cancer journey, she taught those around her what it looks like to live bravely. We will all miss her greatly.

Barbara is preceded in death by parents Thomas & Leona Mathews, Siblings William Mathews, Ruth Mathews Price, Carole Mathews Robinson, and Joyce Mathews Ives.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband John L. Zemboy. Her children Kevin Zemboy (former wife Barbara Biegalski), Barbara Crawford (Daniel), Theresa Attard (Timothy) and Deborah Burgess (Duane). Brother Vernon Mathews. She was a cherished grandmother to Justin, Robert, Hannah, Rebecca, Gloria, Jessica, Stephanie, Miranda and Natalie. Also she was a great grandmother to 12.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday November 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church, 34530 W Michigan Ave, Wayne, Mi. 48184.