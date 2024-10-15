82.8 F
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Maryann Moody Farrell

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Maryann Moody Farrell
Maryann Moody Farrell

Maryann Moody Farrell, age 86, passed away peacefully at home on October 10, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Maryann lived a life full of adventure, joy, and love for others. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, friend, and teacher who cherished her family above all else, finding her greatest joy in the lives of her children and as a doting Mimi to her 10 grandchildren. Maryann was born in Brooklyn NY and raised in Scranton, PA. She graduated from Marywood College and pursued her passion for teaching. She married Joe Farrell in 1963, and together they moved to Westfield, NJ, where they raised their four children.

Retiring to The Villages in 2004, Maryann was active at St. Timothy Catholic Church, regularly volunteering at the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry. She loved cross-stitching and various forms of needlework, creating beautiful works of art throughout her life. In addition to her love for family, Maryann was an adventurer at heart. She had an endless curiosity for life and embraced new experiences, including taking flying lessons and even trying the trapeze. “Don’t wait until you get too old,” she would always say. Whether traveling to new places, meeting new people, or simply finding joy in everyday moments, she lived life to the fullest. Her zest for life left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

She is survived by her two sons, Bill Farrell (Jessica) and Peter Farrell (Stephanie), and her 10 grandchildren: Katie (Thomas), Tommy, Jack, Matthew (Tori), Kristen, Brandon, Jared, Julia, Emily, and Aidan. She is predeceased by her parents, William and Genevieve Moody; her brother, Rev. William Moody S.J.; her loving husband of 58 years, Joe; and her beloved daughters Mari O’Neill (Paul) and Katie Stogner (Eric), whom she missed dearly.

Her strength and resilience throughout life’s challenges were an inspiration to all who knew her.

A gathering to remember Maryann will be held at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake on Friday, October 18, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church on Saturday, October 19 at 8:30 a.m. A private interment will take place at a later date.

