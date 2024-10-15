Richard Austin Boyce

Commander Richard A. Boyce, USN Ret. Commander (CDR.) Richard A. “Dick” Boyce, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his girls on October 7, 2024, in The Villages, Florida.

Dick was born in Frederick County, Virginia to Pauline and William Boyce on July 23, 1942. He graduated from James Wood High School and thereafter began his impressive career in the Navy.

Dick is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 61 years Susan Brumback Boyce, his three daughters Tracey (Pat), Paige (Todd) and Dee (Domenic); his grandkids Callie, Christopher, Cody, Kaile and Lindsay; his great grandkids Wally, Jax, Luke, Jack, Ruby, Oliver, Owen and Charlie and his faithful dogs Mocha and Maddi.

CDR. Boyce enlisted in the Navy in 1962 at the age of 19. His primary goals at that time were to travel the world, improve his education, avoid the draft, and maybe get a tattoo. Over the span of 32 years, he traveled much of the world, rose to the rank of Commander passing through the enlisted and warrant officer ranks, had command of an afloat vessel in Pearl Harbor and a shore base in Florida. He graduated summa cum laude from Valdosta State University with a BS degree while assigned to Submarine Base, Kings Bay, Georgia.

He credited his successes to having served with some of the hardest-working and smartest people on this earth. To him, it was a blessing and an honor to have served with them. These are the same people who provided the inspiration behind the writing of his published patriotic poems.

Throughout his 32-year Naval career, CDR. Boyce had enough medals and citations to prove he had some very exciting missions, mostly on submarines, which included Meritorious Service Medals, Meritorious Unit Commendation Medals, Navy Commendation Medals, Navy Achievement Medals, and Battle Efficiency Ribbons. He was especially proud to have worn both Submarine Warfare and Surface Warfare Insignia along with the coveted Command Insignia. By advancing from enlisted to officer, he was proud to have earned his most prized title, “Mustang”.

To the world he was a humble Patriot, to his family he was husband, Dad and Nanu. In addition to all of his career accomplishments he was an avid hunter, an award-winning published poet, wood carver, skeet shooter, fisherman, musician, and all-around funny guy. He was a member of The American Legion Post 347, Vice Commander of the Seadragon Base and proud member of the Holland Club.

A service will be held at a later date at the National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

Commander Boyce proudly served his country as a United States Submariner.

“Sailor, Rest Your Oars”