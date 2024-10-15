Villager crashes new Tesla into neighbor’s home

A Villager crashed her new Tesla into her neighbor’s home.

The Villager was backing her 2024 Tesla into her garage in the Village of Fernandina at about 2 p.m. Tuesday when she gauged it was too far back and decided to pull it forward, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When she placed her foot on the accelerator, the electric vehicle rapidly powered forward and kept going until it crashed into a home in the 1400 block of Alesio Street.

The Tesla owner suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by The Villages Public Safety Department. She was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

The new Teslas brag a powerful 510 horsepower engine, up from 455 horsepower. It has been reported that the new Teslas can reach 60 miles per hour in just 2.9 seconds.