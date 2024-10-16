Saturday, October 19, 2024 | World Equestrian Center Expo One, Ocala, FL

Get ready for an incredible and powerful event! The 4th Florida Summit on Covid: First, Do NO Harm is happening this weekend, Saturday, October 19th, at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. Join over 1,000 attendees as we gather to explore the latest in Covid-related illness, emerging mRNA “vaccine” technologies, and the importance of safeguarding our medical freedom. This year’s event will feature a remarkable lineup of expert speakers from virology, pediatrics, critical care medicine, and infectious disease.

Dr. John Littell, the summit’s sponsor and co-founder of the Global Covid Summit, has been a leading voice in advocating for patient rights and ethical medical practices. A family physician with over 25 years of experience, Dr. Littell has dedicated his career to protecting families and ensuring that the principle of “First, Do NO Harm” is upheld. His tireless work has positioned him as a true defender of health freedom, particularly when it comes to the well-being of children and women’s health.

In addition to discussing medical injustices faced by Covid patients, this year’s summit will also address another critical topic: protecting our children from the horrors of human trafficking. Dr. Chambers will deliver a 20-minute update on the ongoing crisis at the border, shedding light on how vulnerable children are being exploited and trafficked. His update will offer crucial insights into what we can do to defend and protect our nation’s youth.

Congresswoman Kat Cammack will also be recognized for her efforts to defend physicians censored by social media, ensuring that the truth about medical freedom reaches the public. The event will also feature a variety of breakout sessions and panel discussions focusing on childhood vaccine schedules, gender change protocols in medicine, and the healthcare system’s failure to protect patients during the pandemic. Legal experts will discuss the fight for justice for patients and their physicians to provide them the proper care they need.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to hear from top experts, enjoy great food, and stand united in the fight for truth and freedom. Limited discounted hotel rooms are available for attendees, so register now at the link below to secure your spot at this unforgettable event!

Thank you so much for supporting this mission! We can’t wait to see you there!