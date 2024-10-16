67.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Donna Lee Lutat
Donna Lee Lutat, 75, of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida went home to be with the Lord on October 3, 2024. She was surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Morgan County, West Virginia on September 1, 1949. Donna spent 50 years in nursing and specialized in geriatric care. She was a natural caregiver and loved serving others with her gift. She cherished her family and loved being a grandma to her grandkids. Some things Donna loved to do were reading a good book, crosswords, puzzles, and playing the harmonica.

She is survived by her two sons, Michael (Tina Brothers) and Kevin Brothers of Lake Panasoffkee. Four grandchildren, Devin, Allison, Dawson & Emily Brothers. One great grandson Kane Brothers, of Lake Panasoffkee. Heaven gained a beautiful soul, and she will be forever missed.

