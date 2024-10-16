Ernst Gustav Timm

Ernst Gustav Timm, 88, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away Wednesday, October 2nd, 2024, at his home with family.

Ernst was born near Koenigsberg, Eastern Prussia on May 13th, 1936, to Karl and Olga Timm. He is predeceased by his parents, his sister Annie and his brothers Heinz, Helmut, and Benno. After escaping East Germany in 1953, Ernie immigrated to the United States. Here he became a master tool maker, served as a tank commander in the United States Army, married the love of his life, built a successful plastic injection company, and raised a family.

Ernie was an avid golfer and world traveler. In more recent times, he was a water exercise enthusiast, who always enjoyed his time in the Villages. He truly loved his grandchildren and took great pride in their achievements. Ernie was a great patriot, who realized the American dream.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Kate, his son, Peter (Susan), his daughter, Lorie (Jeffrey), his grandchildren, Alexandra and Jacob. And by his brother, Willy and sister, Helga, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Interment service will be at the Hope Lutheran Church on the 28th of October, 2024, at 10:30 a.m.