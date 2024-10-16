Hooray for LiZa for questioning The Villages’ pursuit of FEMA money

To the Editor:

I read the Opinion piece from Liza Adkison about The Villages asking FEMA for funds to pick up yard debris. I thought I was the only one who questioned this. When I read and saw the pictures in the Tampa Bay Times on Sunday and saw all the destruction and homes and lives ripped apart, I questioned how on earth we would even request those funds. People’s lives and business’ are in shambles. Yes, the debris is not pretty in our yards but we still have yards and homes and cars and businesses in The Villages. FEMA dollars can help people put their lives back together. Can’t we wait a bit for yard pickup?

Gay Ratcluff

Village of Alhambra