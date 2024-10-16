66.7 F
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Liz Fortuna Millard de Hoppe died peacefully on October 12, 2024 at 11:42PM, in The Villages, Florida, at the age of 89.

Liz was survived by her four children: Janet M. Lebow (Kenny) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Diane L. Gonzalez, (George) of Summerfield, Florida; Frederick D. Hoppe, Jr. of Orlando, Florida, Paul W. Hoppe (Jennifer) of Orlando, Florida, her two grandchildren, Mathew R. Hudson (Gwen) of Las Vegas, Nevada, George “Frankie” Hudson, III, (Lou) of Brooklyn, New York, and her four sisters, Mariana Morris of Grand Junction, CO; Teresa Van Driesen, Angie Pinilla and Fay Jacques of Summerfield, FL and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth A. Hoppe, of Chicago, Illinois; her mother, father, and three brothers.

Liz was born on May 30, 1935, in Colon, Republic of Panama to George Stephane Millard and Ermita Britton de Millard.

Liz was a Navy wife and raised four children while moving from duty station to duty station over a period of 21 years. She was a wonderful mother, homemaker, seamstress and wife always improving herself through education. In 1978 she entered the working world primarily in the retail sector, with a few years in the banking industry. She was instrumental in guiding her youngest daughter towards a successful banking career of 40 years. She selflessly helped her children every step of the way as they navigated their way to adulthood. She was always there to offer support, shelter and guidance, to whomever reached out. We were all truly blessed to call her Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend.

Dear Mother, we loved you then, we love you now and we will love you mucho, mucho and forever! Until we meet again in Heaven, rest in peace in God’s glory.

