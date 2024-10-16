67.9 F
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Richard W. Wahlstrom

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Richard W. Wahlstrom
Richard W. Wahlstrom

Richard Warner Wahlstrom, 78 of The Villages, FL passed away October 7, 2024.

Rick was born September 21, 1946 and is preceded in death by his parents, Beryl and Warner; and brother, Robert.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 33 years, Marilyn, daughter Wendy (Don) Reynolds, son Warner (Amy), grandchildren Virginia Isham, Tatum and Tyler Reynolds, brothers James (Christine) and William.

In 1965, Rick graduated from Berkley High School in Michigan. He attended Ferris State College for a short time and then in 1967 enlisted in the Air Force where he served his country in Viet Nam. After being honorably discharged in 1971, Rick returned to Michigan and became a carpenter. He eventually joined Walbridge Aldinger in 1984 as a field operations superintendent, working on different projects in Canada and the U.S., officially retiring in 2014 (but worked on a few projects they needed him to do in 2016 and 2017).

In 2014, he and Marilyn moved to The Villages where he enjoyed his passions: riding his Harley, golfing, fishing, travelling, having company, and playing with his Lucy dog. Several years ago, Rick was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia which led to his passing. His family wishes to thank his special VA caregivers, Tiarah and Chris, who were wonderful to him and whom he cared for deeply. The family also wishes to acknowledge his Vitas team who, during his final weeks, provided loving care and support.

The inurnment will take place at Florida National Cemetery on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 11:30 a.m.

