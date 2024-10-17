Glenda Doris Mann

Glenda Delores Mann of Lady Lake FI passed away at the Villages Hospital on October 9, 2024.

Glenda was born in Omega, Georgia March 9, 1943 She grew up in Howey In The Hills Fl and graduated from Tavares High School in 1961. She had many different jobs including a ceramic shop and 2 self employed businesses. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, traveling and attending Southern gospel music concerts. She will be remembered for her selflessness! She always was happy, laughing smiling and loved life!

She is survived by her life partner Tom (Tinker) lvey and son, Shawn Mann, and five grandchildren, Matt, Katie, Sammy, Luke, Arriyiha and two great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Mann; son, Jeffrey Reaves; mother, Lois Willis; father Gilbert Willis and four siblings Herbert Paul, Ernest, and Donna.

Services will be at Lady Lake Beyers Funeral Home on October 17, The viewing will be at 12:00 p.m. followed by the service at 1:00 p.m.