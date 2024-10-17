Jeri Sue Johnson

Jeri Sue Johnson, 81, of The Villages, Florida passed away at home on Saturday, October 12th, 2024.

She was born on September 30, 1943 in Peoria, IL to Robert and Roberta (Meinhold) Barth. She grew up on the family farm outside Minonk, IL and graduated from Minonk-Dana-Rutland High School and the University of Illinois, where she was a member of Sigma Kappa social sorority. She met Randy Johnson at the University of Illinois and they were married on April 20, 1968. They lived and worked in Chicago and Wisconsin before returning to the family farm in 1972 where they raised their two kids, Brian (Veronika) and Kim Johnson.

Jeri Sue began her career at the Continental Bank of Chicago and held positions of increasing responsibility at several different banks in Wisconsin and Illinois before retiring as the Manager of the Bank One in Normal, Illinois. She was passionate about education and was instrumental in establishing a cooperative nursery school in Minonk and later served as the president of the PTO and as the first female president of the Minonk School Board.

Jeri Sue was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 50 years, and her sister Jo Ann Fichter (Robbie) of Eagle Lake, Wisconsin. She is survived by her son Brian of Frankfort, IL, daughter Kim of Minonk, IL and her grandchildren Drew Johnson and Anna Johnson both of Minonk.

Jeri Sue was a dedicated wife and business partner with Randy in J&R Farms. They covered hundreds of miles on motorcycle rides across the US, traveled abroad to Russia and China and spent many winters in Florida. She was a proud mother, grandmother, sister and aunt and put her career aside for several years to raise her kids, care for her parents and volunteer her support and leadership not only to educational organizations but also to St Paul’s Church, the Lida Nursing Home and the Woodford County Home Extension. She was a friend to countless others and enjoyed the endless social opportunities and card games in The Villages. She will be remembered by all those she touched for her positive attitude, selflessness and loyalty and as a passionate fan of the Fighting Illini.

A celebration of life is planned for Friday, October 18, at Baldwin Brothers Funeral home in Wildwood, Florida.