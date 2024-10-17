Karl David McFelia

Karl David McFelia, (83), went home to be with his Lord on October 15, 2024, at home in The Villages, FL.

David was born on September 13, 1941, at home in Whiteland, Indiana to Charles Woodrow and Florence Covert McFelia and was raised by his beloved grandmother, Ethel Covert. David graduated from Whiteland High School in 1959, and was a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Army.

He met and married Lynda Joyce (Fuller) Hall in Indianapolis, IN on July 2, 1977. He was a devoted husband and a loving father to his daughters (Melinda and Erica). He enjoyed softball and bowling and had many close buddies with whom he played golf. David was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

After retiring from Indianapolis Power & Light after almost 40 years, he and Lynda moved to The Villages, FL in 2001 where he continued enjoying life to the fullest. He and Lynda were instrumental in getting a few of his Indiana friends to move to The Villages.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Lynda, his daughters Melinda Rebman (Andy) and Erica Shupert (Shaun), his siblings, Robert Dishman (Jackie), Mary Settles, David Eugene McFelia, Jeffery McFelia (Tammy), Mary Beth McFelia Hulsey (Chris), and 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Ethel Covert, his parents Charles McFelia and Florence Neeman, and his sister Marilyn Sue (McFelia) Kidd. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Chapel of Christian Faith at a later date.