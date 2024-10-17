69.1 F
Thursday, October 17, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
The Villages- Kenneth R. Gentz died peacefully Wednesday October 2, 2024, at Cornerstone Hospice.

He struggled with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy in recent years. He had an infectious smile and brought joy to everyone he met. He was born on June 7, 1942, in Wayne, MI. He was a former pilot and instructor and a training specialist in the steel and auto industry. Ken was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church of Summerfield, FL.

He particularly enjoyed listening to the oldies and country music, playing musical instruments including the autoharp, piano, and harmonica, playing golf, reading, completing puzzles, tinkering, dancing, dabbling in the stock market, and served as a Eucharistic minister at his church.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years Diane Langelier Gentz of The Villages, FL, daughters Angela Lark (Ray) of Commerce Township, MI, Sherri Gentz, Kimberly Dunkelberg (John) of Berlin, MA, sons Christopher Farrell (Lesley) of Wayne, PA, Nicholas Cole-Farrell (Amy) of Pacifica, CA, siblings Rita Dalassandro (Ralph) of Solana Beach, CA, John Gentz of St. Clair Shores, MI, Carl Gentz of Milford, MI, and 8 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Helen and Kenneth Gentz and his sister Shirley Luckwald and her husband George.

A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday November 7, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Mark the Evangelical Catholic Church, 7081 SE HWY 42, Summerfield FL, with a Celebration of Life following at 11:30 a.m. at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center, 7134 Powell Rd Wildwood, FL. To best honor Ken, we request that you dress in bright colors (Blue is his favorite color).

