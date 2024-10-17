71.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Man who overdosed on fentanyl found in fetal position on roadway

By Staff Report
Comments
James Dale Wells
James Dale Wells

A man who apparently overdosed on fentanyl was found in a fetal position on a local roadway.

A person traveling at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of SE 94th Terrace and SE Hwy. 42 called 911 to report the man in the roadway, later identified as 50-year-old James Dale Wells of Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

When a deputy found Wells, he was exhibiting signs of drug abuse, although he denied he had taken anything. Wells initially lied about his identity, but later admitted he had done so because he feared there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The deputy conducted a search and found that the West Virginia native was in possession of a syringe and Wells admitted it contained fentanyl.

Marion County Fire Rescue EMS personnel arrived on the scene and transported Wells to a local hospital. Upon his release from the hospital, he was booked at the Marion County Jail on charges of providing false information to a law enforcement officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,000.

Letters to the Editor

