Stephen Baker Graham

Stephen Baker Graham was born on August 22, 1941 in Norfolk, Va. He passed away on October 10, 2024 after a sudden decline in his health. He was 83 years old.

Steve grew up near Washington D.C. After graduating from Suitland High School in Maryland, Steve joined the U.S. NAVY and served for almost 10 years as an electronics engineer and cryptographer. During this time, he met and married his wife, Ginger, and they had two children.

After an honorable discharge in 1969, Steve began his career as a computer engineer with Storage Technology Corp. He retired from the company in 2001 and in 2005, he followed both of his children to Florida where he eventually became a member of First Baptist Church at The Villages where he continued to honor God with his service to others and his joyful noise in the choir.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Booth and Margaret Graham in 1996 and 2000, his wife, Ginger in 2001, and his brother, Mac, in 2020.

He is survived by his son, Stephen Booth Graham, of Pace, FL and daughter, Kim Chase (Eric), of Apopka, FL; grandsons Cody Chase, Solon Graham, Joshua Chase, Logan Chase (Zarah), and Luke Chase (Mikayla); granddaughters Kiley Graham, Megan Jarquín Chase (Axell), Emily Chase and Rosalee Chase; three great-grandchildren, Ryder, Elliot and Melody; and many extended family members.

Services will be held at First Baptist Church at The Villages on October 19, 2024 at 4 p.m. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.