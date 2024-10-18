Raymond Robichaud

Raymond Robichaud passed away peacefully on October 15, 2024 surrounded by family and friends. He will be cremated and a funeral mass will be held on November 29, 2024 at 11 AM at St Matthew Catholic Church in Windham, NH. There are also plans for a celebration of life at The Villages at a to be determined date in the future.

Ray leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Beverly and their four children: Todd (wife Heather), Judi (husband Bill), Lisa and Ryan (wife Devon) as well as ten grandchildren. Ray also leaves behind his two sisters Jeanette and Patty. He will be deeply missed by all. Ray was the son of Norman and Irene Robichaud and brother to Leo Robichaud who have since passed away.

Ray grew up in Berlin, NH where he met his bride Beverly. He joined the US Navy and did two tours in Vietnam before settling down in Londonderry where he raised his family of six and also took in four foster children. After 27 years in Londonderry, he and his wife built a new home in Manchester, NH. In 2014 while visiting friends at The Villages, Ray and Bev bought their first home in the village of Belle Aire. They moved full time to their current home in the village of Mira Mesa in 2021. They love the life they created at The Villages.

Ray was a prayerful man who thanked God for all his blessings every day. He succeeded through hard work and dedication in all his areas of life and work. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer who enjoyed playing water volleyball. He also really enjoyed following his children and grandchildren in all their sporting events.