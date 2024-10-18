Ronald Orvil Merritt Hare

Ronald Hare, 93, of The Villages, Florida passed away on October 3, 2024. He was born on February 8, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan to Clifford and Thelma Hare.

He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Hare with whom he spent most of their 66 years of marriage living in Michigan. He was also preceded in death by his son Scot Edward Hare.

He leaves behind his children, Janice Ludlum, Sandra Parris (Tom), Mark Hare, Michael Hare, Jeanne Strickler (Brian), 10 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Ronald was a member of the U.S. Navy. He worked for Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, Michigan for 35 years before retiring to Florida.