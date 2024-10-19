Dorothy Julie Adams

The most wonderful lady named Dorothy Julie Adams passed away on October 3, 2024 at age 88 at her home in Wildwood, Fl where she lived with her son John (Patrick) and his wife Jeanne.

Julie was born in Uniontown, PA and was one of seven children born to Michael and Elizabeth Adams.

She was a homemaker and loved to have Avon and Tupperware parties at our home growing up. She was a happy cashier at Fisher Fazio Foods and worked on the assembly line at Packard Electric making headlights for Oldsmobile cars. Later in life she went back to earn her degree at Kent State University and became a caregiver to elderly ladies where her happy personality made a difference in their lives.

She loved her beautiful family of five children – Peggy , Diane (Don), Terry (Sheila), Tom (Denise) and John (Jeanne) and her 12 wonderful grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. She loved all her nieces and nephews like they were her own children.

She loved to laugh and loved when others would laugh with her. In her later years, her favorite saying was “I’m a Really Old Fart” and those around her would laugh and laugh along with her. She loved life and went on many adventures such as going up in a hot air balloon, tap dancing with hundreds in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade setting a Guinness world record, whitewater rafting down the Nantahala River, and exploring and getting lost Paris while on a trip to France and Italy in her late 70s.

She was a die-hard Cleveland Indians fan and the matriarch of the family. She will be greatly missed. We rejoice that she is now with her heavenly Father and savior Jesus Christ.

There will be a service for her at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland, Ohio on Saturday November 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. There will be a friends and family luncheon to follow at the Avalon Inn in Warren Ohio.