John Berger

John and Irene Berger

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of John C. Berger Jr. (92) and Irene P. Berger (89) who died together on October 15, 2024 after a short stay at an assisted living facility in The Villages, Florida.

John and Irene were married for seventy years. They met at a YMCA dance when they were 20 and 17 respectively. As soon as Irene turned 18 years old, they were married and built an incredible life together for thirty-three years in Flushing, New York. They were long time involved members of The Church on the Hill where they both served on the Consistory. Jack, as he was referred to by family and friends, was a Korean War veteran serving in the Air Force, after which he joined the New York City Fire Department and served thirty-five distinguished years, retiring as a Captain.

Irene was a stay-at-home-mom for many years, enrolled in a college correspondence course to attain her bachelor’s degree. Once her children were school aged, she went to work for Thomas Publishing in New York City, from which she retired in 1994. In their initial retirement years together, they moved to Brookfield, Connecticut to live in a house they built on Candlewood Lake, enjoying twenty happy years of summers with their children and grandchildren. When the winters became too much for them, they decided to “snow bird” at The Villages in Florida. Eventually, they abandoned the cold for good and moved to The Villages as full-time residents in 2014.

Jack participated in many activities at The Villages and belonged to several clubs. Irene was part of the gardening club and played bridge several times a week. They had many friends from their years in Brookfield that also settled in The Villages and they greatly enjoyed golfing and dining-out with them on a regular basis. They were immensely proud of the family they built and cherished every moment spent with their loved ones. This was a true source of joy for John and Irene.

They leave behind their beloved children, Steven (and Peggy) Berger; Joanne (and Jeff) Montross; Nancy (and Howard) Besemer; their 4 grandchildren Daniel, Matthew, Nicole and Rebecca and their 5 great- grandchildren. John and Irene will be laid to rest in The Florida National Cemetery at a private family event.