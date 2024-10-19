Joseph James Smith

Joseph James Smith of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2024, at the age of 87. Born on February 7, 1937, in Philadelphia (Manayunk), PA, Joe carried the warmth of his hometown throughout his life.

After high school, Joe began his career at the W.C. Hamilton Paper Company (later Weyerhaeuser) in Miquon, PA, before dedicating the rest of his professional life to Merck in West Point, PA. His commitment to hard work and integrity earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues.

Joe had an enduring passion for nature, which shone through in his many hobbies, from gardening to animal watching. Yet, what he cherished most was the time spent with his beloved family. His grandchildren brought him immense joy, and he delighted in sharing special moments with his many nieces and nephews, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

He was preceded in death by his father, August; mother, Frances (Eppright); sisters, Alice Fritz and Theresa; and brothers, Jack Smith (Alice) and William (Trudy).

Joe leaves behind his devoted wife, Frances Teresa (Brett); his loving daughter, Mary Frances Shah (Robert Moyer); and his son, Joseph Smith (Kathy). He is also survived by his adored grandchildren, Sonali, McKenzie, Quinten, Kendall, Robert Alton, and Kennedy, along with numerous nieces and nephews who will carry his spirit forward.

Joe’s legacy of love, kindness, and unwavering support will forever be etched in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be deeply missed but lovingly remembered.