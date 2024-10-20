National retailer obtains permit for renovation of new location in The Villages

A new retailer is reportedly coming to Spanish Springs Town Square.

Women’s clothier J.Jill has obtained a permit for renovation of existing space at 1158 Main St. in Spanish Springs. The work is expected to begin in November.

J.Jill began in 1959 as one specialty store in the Berkshires of Massachusetts and evolved into a direct catalog business. Forty years later, in 1999, J.Jill opened its first retail store and in that same year, launched an e-commerce site.

The company now operates more than 200 stores nationwide. J.Jill has numerous stores in Florida, including Boca Raton, Naples, Sarasota, Palm Beach Gardens and Tampa.