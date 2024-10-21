74.2 F
The Villages
Monday, October 21, 2024
Villager’s son arrested after crashing into power pole while armed with gun

By Staff Report
Timothy Harold Barnhorst
Timothy Harold Barnhorst

A Villager’s son was arrested after crashing into a power pole while he was armed with a gun.

Timothy Harold Barnhorst, 51, who lives with his mother at 1107 Sayle St. in the Village of Virginia Trace, was involved in a crash in the wee hours Thursday when his white Infiniti knocked over a power pole in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness heard the crash and saw the driver throw something over a fence. The driver fled the scene.

A deputy investigating the accident scene found and recovered a black Hi-Point C9 handgun, thanks to help from the witness. The deputy also found a bag containing a substance later identified as methamphetamine.

Barnhorst returned to the scene of the crash and claimed he was looking for a gold necklace.

The deputy determined that Barnhorst had been driving on a suspended license and is also a convicted felon. He was previously convicted of burglary in Marion County.

He was arrested on charges of hit and run, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $9,000 bond.

