Charlotte Ann Steele

Charlotte Ann Steele, 81, passed away in The Villages, Florida on October 18, 2024. She was born on October 22, 1942 to Clarence and Ollie Sizemore.

Charlotte was a faithful Christian and was very active in her church throughout her life. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, loved taking care of her family and spoiling her grandkids. Charlotte enjoyed reading, cooking, working with flowers and plants and had the gift of hospitality.

She is survived by her Son: Bob Steele (Joan) of Opp Alabama; Daughters: Kathy Steele of Bushnell, Florida, Kimberly Halfhill (Patrick) of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; Grandchildren: Christina (Adam), Andy, Ashley, and Kaylee; Great Grandchildren: Will, Chase, and Luke; Brothers: Bud Sizemore of Leesburg, Florida, Darrell Sizemore (Janice) of Webster, Florida; Sister: Wanda Winslett (Mark) of Blakely, Georgia. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Steele, and her parents, Clarence and Ollie Sizemore.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at First Baptist Church of Webster from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with the service following after. Interment will follow to Garden of Memories.