Demonstrators try to sway voters casting early ballots

Demonstrators have been stationing themselves at the polls, trying to sway voters casting early ballots.

While most voters heading to early voting in and around The Villages appeared to have made up their minds as they entered the polling stations, there were demonstrators trying to make their case up to the very end of the line.

Trump supporter Pat Driscoll was at the early voting location at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center in the Marion County section of The Villages. She handed out information on a local school board referendum while displaying several books which she believed should not be allowed in Marion County schools. The Weirsdale resident said she plans to be at the Mulberry Grove early voting site every day.

Stonecrester Pam Kearney was also at Mulberry Grove, proudly waving a Harris-Walz flag while wearing a blue “cat lady” shirt and hat. Kearney said that the Trump supporters across from her display had been friendly while some people going to vote had made rude comments as they walked by her display.

Several supporters of presidential and local candidates displayed signs supporting their candidate or cause on Tuesday after Laurel Manor Recreation Center, where there was a long line of eager voters when the doors opened at the early voting site Tuesday morning at Laurel Manor Recreation Center in the Sumter County section of The Villages. Tuesday was the first day of early voting in Sumter County, while early voting began Monday in Lake and Marion counties.