Yvonne Carol Miller

It is with great sadness that the family of Yvonne Carol Miller, 80, passed away on October 6, 2024, at her home in Summerfield, FL whom she shared with her life partner, Michal Drawdy.

Yvonne extends gratitude and love to all those who helped her on this journey.

A celebration of Yvonne Carol Miller life will be held on November 2, 2024, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center at Buffalo Ridge in The Villages.