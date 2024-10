Construction is set to begin next month on a new 7-Eleven near The Villages.

The new gas station and convenience store will be located at 3462 Warm Springs Ave. near the Village of Fenney.

The 7-Eleven convenience store will be 4,853 square feet and will also include a car wash.

The owner is M. Dan Creighton of Fort Myers.

The projected start date is Nov. 25.