Walmart shoplifting suspect nabbed with $400 worth of stolen clothes in cart

A Walmart shoplifting suspect was nabbed with $400 worth of stolen clothes in a shopping cart.

Jesus Jose Oraengo Ayala, 19, of Bushnell, was in the store in Bushnell on Monday afternoon when he was confronted by a loss prevention agent who had watched him load the clothing into a shopping cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The loss prevention agent stopped Oraengo Ayala as he attempted to leave the store without paying for the merchandise.

He was arrested on a charge of retail theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $500.