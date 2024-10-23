82.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Wildwood expects to complete storm debris collection next week

By Staff Report
Wildwood city officials are urging residents on city-maintained streets to finish piling vegetative debris from Hurricane Milton in the right of way before next Monday, Oct. 28.

“Our crews have been working extended shifts and have already completed one round of collection,” said Public Works Director Jeremy Hockenbury. “They will begin the second and final pass throughout the city next Monday.”

Residents on city-maintained roads should pile any remaining vegetative debris in windrows along the right-of-way, out of the street. Vegetative debris should not be placed in bags or contain non-vegetative materials such as plastic, metal, furniture, carpeting, or household trash. Co-mingled materials interfere with authorized emergency disposal methods and will not be collected by crews.

Residents on privately owned and/or maintained roads should contact their property management or homeowners association for information on how to prepare and dispose of storm debris. Residents of The Villages should refer to instructions from District management.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation in properly preparing debris piles,”Hockenbury added.

“We want to get our residential neighborhoods cleaned up as quickly as possible, but we can’t do it without the help of our citizens. It truly is a community-wide effort.”

