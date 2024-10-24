David Charles Okins

David Charles Okins, age 74, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

He was born in Redwood Falls, MN on 17 December 1949 to his parents, Richard and Rosemary Okins. As the eldest child, he was a positive role model for his younger siblings. He graduated from Redwood Valley High School in 1968. He served in the United States Army as an intelligence analyst from 1975 to 1982. After his service, he graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy and served as a Police Officer in the North Miami Police Department from 1987 to 2002.

During his leisure time, David enjoyed being a Scuba Instructor, traveling the country to visit friends and family and socializing. He brought smiles and stories with him wherever he went. He passed on Saturday, 05 October 2024 at Cornerstone Hospice in Clermont, Florida.

He is survived by his son Joshua (Claire) of Olympia, WA, three granddaughters and his brother Dean (Julie) Okins of Santa Cruz, CA.

David was reunited in eternal peace with his parents and his sister Shirley Kaehler, who preceded him in death.