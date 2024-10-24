Villager caught urinating in hotel parking lot blames prostate problem

A Villager caught urinating in a hotel parking lot blamed it on his prostate problem.

A passerby stopped a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to report seeing a man urinating in the parking lot of the Waterfront Hotel at Lake Sumter Landing.

The deputy found the man, later identified as 64-year-old Richard Dennis Shumaker of the Village of Glenbrook, who was getting into a green 2002 Mazda passenger car. He initially denied he had urinated in the parking lot, but “then admitted that he has prostate issues and was urinating in public,” according to the arrest report. The deputy noted the keys were in the vehicle.

It was apparent that Shumaker had been drinking and he said he had “one beer” while at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square about an hour earlier.

He agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but was unable to maintain his balance. He claimed he has “balance issues.” He recited the alphabet incorrectly, despite “multiple attempts.” A strawberry banana beverage container found in the car was found to have vodka in it.

Shumaker provided breath samples that registered .108 and .107 blood alcohol content. He was convicted of driving under the influence in 1989 in Marion County.

Shumaker is also a convicted sex offender. He was convicted in 2005 on a charge of lewd or lascivious exhibition by an adult in Marion County.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was also ticketed for the open container violation.