Doiminick Micalizzi

Dominick M. Micalizzi, 93, of The Villages Florida, passed away at home on Oct. 17, 2024. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Dominick was born in Schenectady, NY and was the son of the late Antonio and Maria Pastorino Micalizzi. He served as a decorated Sargent in the Korean War. Dominick worked as an electrician with the Watervliet Arsenal until his retirement.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Doris Ditoro Micalizzi, his grandson, Justin Micalizzi, his brothers Fortunato (Joan) Micalizzi, John (Lee) Micalizzi, Joseph Micalizzi and his sister Santina Micalizzi.

Dominick is survived by his loving wife, Donna Micalizzi, his sons, Gary (Dale Ann) Micalizzi and

Kevin Micalizzi. He is also survived by his grandson, Daniel (Angela) Micalizzi and granddaughter Andrea (Greg) Spielman and his great granddaughters, Isabella and Gabriella. He is also survived by his brother Victor (Cathy) Micalizzi and sister-in-law Linda Micalizzi, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Military graveside service will take place at a later date at Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell.