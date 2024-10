The Villages Cheerleaders will host a Halloween Bingo event from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Rohan Recreation Center.

There will be a prize awarded for the best costume. Tickets are $10 and include entrance and one bingo card. Extra bingo cards are two for $5.

The event is BYOB and snacks.

Proceeds will be donated to Shepherd’s Lighthouse.

Purchase your ticket by emailing Paula Meyer at Golfchic09@aol.com or from any Villages Cheerleader.