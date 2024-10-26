New restaurant concept introduced in The Villages

A new restaurant concept is being introduced in The Villages.

Crave Hot Dogs BBQ and Beer opened its doors this past week at Rolling Acres Plaza. It in the same building already shared by Moe’s and Jersey Mike’s.

Crave’s menu includes plenty of versions of an old favorite – the Slaw Dog, Cheesy Mac Dog, Nacho Dog, and Memphis Dog. Customers can also build their own custom hot dog, bratwurst or hot sausage.

The restaurant also offers games such as ax throwing.

Self-pour beer is popular with Crave customers and offers more than 10 different brews,

Crave has been expanding rapidly, but had a rocky rollout in Ocala. That Crave restaurant is now under new management.

The restaurant chain was founded in 2018.