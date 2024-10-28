80.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 28, 2024
type here...

Suspected attacker arrested after leaving woman with facial injuries

By Staff Report
Comments
Charles Smith
Charles Smith

A suspected attacker was arrested after leaving a woman with facial injuries.

Charles Edward Smith, 64, is facing a felony charge of battery as a result of the attack which took place in the wee hours Thursday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith, who weighs 200 pounds, demanded a cell phone from the woman and became verbally aggressive when she refused to turn it over. She fled toward the woodline along County Road 100 near the Sumter-Lake County line.

As the woman was running, she tripped “multiple times” and Smith caught her. He “forcibly threw her to the ground” and “started punching her face and biting her left cheek.” She tried to get away, but he attacked her again. This went on for about 15 minutes.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the woman had “teeth marks on her left check” which were starting to bruise. She also had “obvious swelling on the right side of her forehead, above her eyebrow.”

Smith, who has three previous battery convictions, was taken into custody and booked at Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump should wholeheartedly embrace Project 2025

A Village of Pennecamp resident says he read Project 2025 and does not find it objectionable. He believes Trump should just go ahead and embrace it.

Miles Zaremski should not have compared Trump to Hitler

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of Opinion writer Miles Zaremski’s likening of Trump to Hitler.

Child Tax Credit has proven to be a solid investment in our country

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident contends that the Child Tax Credit has proven to be a solid investment in our country.

If you vote for Kamala Harris you can’t see past the nose on your face

A Village of De La Vista North resident cannot fathom how any American could vote for Kamala Harris. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Israel should recognize a free and sovereign Palestine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bradford resident suggests that Israel should recognize a free and sovereign Palestine.

Photos