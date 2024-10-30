Who is “Gil” Windsor, candidate for CDD 7 Board Supervisor, Seat 4?

“Gil” Windsor, who is running for CDD 7 Board Supervisor, Seat 4, shares his candidate profile:

I AM A STRONG ADVOCATE FOR THE RESIDENTS OF CDD#7!

(I PLEDGE THE FOLLOWING FOR THE RESIDENTS)

• “Fiscal Responsibility” – Revise CDD#7’s Legal Fees which has skyrocketed

by rehiring the original Law Firm who offers a substantially lower cost

savings to the residents.

• “Cap” Amenity Fees- I will work with PWAC to review the formula used for

the Reserve Fees to apply a ten- year forecast of expenses. The goal ie to

reduce the current Amenity Fees paid by the residents.

• “Transparency” – Propose Monthly “Question and Answer” meetings for

the residents. The monthly meeting would greatly provide updates from

CDD#7’s Board of Supervisors’ current Agendas.

• “Respect & Integrity” I will build better relationships with the Villages

District Government, PWAC Committee and all other CDD’s. We need each

other to continue our wonderful lifestyle.We can disagree and continue to

govern by respecting each other. I believe strongly Integrity is Priceless.

TIME FOR CHANGE

Villages’s Property Owners Association (POA) states CDD#7 “needs new

leadership” and “Gil” Windsor “has earned our endorsement”.

MY EXPERIENCE

< Retired as Owner/ President of Edison Electrical Enterprises, Inc >

< Managed Multi-Million Dollar projects >

< Currently Vice-President of Property Owners Association (POA) >

< Lifetime Member of Village’s Homeowners Association (VHA) >

< Past President of Home Town “Fire Department “ >

< Past President of Dorchester County, Maryland Fireman’s Association >

< Sally and I have owned our home in the Village of Bonita for Fifteen Years >

< Sally and I attend the New Covenant United Methodist Church >

“I Offer a Breath of Fresh Air”

Please Consider and Trust Me as Your CDD#7 Supervisor

-“Gil” Windsor, Candidate for CDD#6 Supervisor Seat#4

Paid for and Approved by “Gil” Windsor for CDD#7 Supervisor Seat #4