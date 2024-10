An entitled golf cart driver parked in a handicapped accommodation zone and scored front door parking at Mezza Luna restaurant in The Villages.

This diner was probably eager to dive into the restaurant’s Italian cuisine and did not think the Parking Patrol was on duty at Colony Plaza.

Once again, those zones are needed for the handicapped who may need to swing open doors or roll out ramps to enjoy access to the restaurant.

Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com