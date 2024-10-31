81.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Lady sex offender settles into Wildwood apartment after several moves

By Staff Report
Karen Hassey
Karen Hassey

A woman convicted of a sex offense in Massachusetts has settled into an apartment in Wildwood, in her third move since coming to the area.

Karen Ann Hassey, 50, has registered a permanent address at 7080 Homestead Loop in Apartment 304 in the Wildwood Preserve Apartments according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

In September, she moved into a home at 2142 Yearling Way in the Village of Pinellas. However a short time later, she moved out and checked into the Home2 Suites hotel at Trailwinds Village.

Hassey was convicted of trafficking a person for sexual servitude in 2016.

